The Cross Records makes a triumphant return, drops new single ‘Hold Me’ by GRAMMY-nominated Bag Raiders

Iconic House music label The Cross Records has returned after a two year post-covid hiatus. The return is marked by a fresh rebrand, vision and sonic direction, led by accomplished music industry executive Matt Smallwood, who is also the Head of Music at artist management company Club Class.

The Cross Records is a joint venture between highly acclaimed management company Club Class and world-renowned imprint Island Records, both of which have prolific reputations in the global music scene. Club Class is known for representing world-renowned artists like GENESI, James Hype and Meduza, while UK-based label Island Records has worked with the likes of Nia Archives and The Weeknd.

Under Matt Smallwood’s leadership, a new era is underway for The Cross Records as they strive to elevate up and coming talent, while honing relationships with more established acts. Speaking more on this new brand direction, Matt Smallwood said they plan to; “create a fresh and exciting platform for both established and up-and-coming artists with a view to really elevate emerging talent.” The label also plans on focussing on a variety of House music from underground hits to radio- friendly classics.

Callum Ross, the Senior A&R from Island Records shared more on the re-brand and their partnership; “I have formed an amazing working relationship with Kev and Serg from Club Class over the last 5 years and it’s very exciting to be now working with Matt Smallwood on the re-launch of The Cross Records. I have known and respected Matt as an A&R for a long time. He has incredible attention to detail as well as exceptional relationships within Dance Music. The Cross and IslandEMI teams have built great synergy over the years, but this feels like the very start of something great for their label.”

GRAMMY-nominated producers Bag Raiders were the first to drop a track on the label after the re-launch with their emotionally-driven single ‘Hold Me’.

