Insomniac unleashes spectacular lineup for Escape Halloween 

This Halloween, Insomniac Events is summoning dance music fans back to the eerie wonderland of Escape: Psycho Circus, set to take over the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on October 31 and November 1.

The 2025 lineup includes EDM legends and rising stars, featuring heavyweights like deadmau5, Alesso, Porter Robinson and RL Grime, and a spine-tingling b2b from Marshmello and DJ Snake. Other unmissable acts include NGHTMRE b2b Peekaboo, Amelie Lens and a high-voltage team-up from KSHMR and R3HAB.

Festival-goers can expect haunted attractions like twisted circus performances, massive art installations, and five uniquely themed stages. Adding to the excitement, this year unveils an all-new main stage design, promising a fresh dose of visual madness.

