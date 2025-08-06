Sporty-O returns with behemoth ‘Symphonic Resistance’ EP

Electronic music revolutionary, Sporty-O, has unleashed another groundbreaking offering aptly titled Symphonic Resistance, via his own imprint Tequila Rage Face Gang.

The blistering four-track EP dropped on 5 August, and showcases Sporty-O’s otherworldly sound design and incomparable artistic fervour. Symphonic Resistance is overflowing with sonic rebellion and might! The EP highlights Sporty-O’s incredible versatility, and spans across genres such as Dubstep, Breaks, Garage and Bass House, while it will entice fans of Skrillex, Major Lazer and Valentino Khan.

The Atlanta-based artist is a sonic disruptor and prefers not to follow the rules. This is evident throughout the EP, from the colossal opening track ‘Haka’, which samples a traditional Māori chant and shapeshifts it into a ritualistic, tribal dubstep haze. ‘Haka’ is severely visceral and highly energetic, with a throbbing bassline and unforgettable melody, making it the perfect foundation for the rest of the EP to follow.

The EP then continues with ‘Bumblebee’, which is a masterclass in building a gripping atmosphere, while also creating tension and allowing enough room for the track to breathe. ‘You A Bitch’ is the third track on the EP, and features a humorous yet foreboding vocal sample. The track is extravagant, dramatic and a musical rollercoaster, all wrapped in a monstrous bassline along with hefty dubstep synths. The EP closes on a lighter note with ‘Blue Lights’, which is a Garage, Breaks and Dubstep infused number, featuring tender and warm vocals.

Sporty-O has been at the forefront of the electronic music scene for over a decade, and has performed at some of the most prestigious festivals in the world, such as EDC, Ultra, Tomorrowland as well as Amsterdam Dance Event. He’s also had releases on renowned labels like Virgin Music and Zone Records, while he’s released over 100 records to date and has received support from the likes of Marshmello, AFROJACK, Hardwell as well as R3HAB to name just a few.

Speaking on the EP, Sporty-O divulged; “Symphonic Resistance is a musical celebration of melodies, harmonies and concepts that effortlessly & colorfully dance outside of the norm while encouraging the listener to embrace creative & artistic freedom in every aspect of life — because you only live once. Why live that life like everybody else!”

