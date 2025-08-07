House music behemoth Serge Devant launches This Moment imprint, shares ‘Solace’ featuring Camille Safiya, along with striking music video

New York- based House stalwart Serge Devant has further solidified his formidable position by launching his own label, aptly named This Moment. In addition to the launch of his imprint, Serge has released its first single titled ‘Solace’, which features the powerful vocals of Camille Safiya, as well as a remarkable remix by Seth Troxler and Nick Morgan.

Serge Devant is a classically trained DJ and producer who rose to prominence in the mid 2000s with iconic releases on labels like Crosstown Rebels, Rebellion and Ultra Records. After a snowboarding accident, Serge was forced to take some time off. He then returned with the 2015 hit single ‘Fearing Love’, which was the debut release on Jamie Jones’s imprint Emerald City. The track rapidly became a global house anthem, while the music video won Best Music Video at the Hollywood Independent Reel Film Festival.

To celebrate the impact and legacy of ‘Fearing Love’, along with its visceral, timeless influence, the music video for ‘Solace’ is a continuation of the music video plot for ‘Fearing Love’. In addition to this, the exact same actors (Michael Cole and Christine Donlon) who featured in the ‘Fearing Love’ music video are featured in the ‘Solace’ video too, along with the same crew members, while Serge also included Camille Safiya’s striking vocals on ‘Solace’.

The video for ‘Solace’ feels like catching up with old friends. It shows how both characters have grown, and how their lives have evolved over the decade apart. Filmed by Tobias Deml, who is the Director of Photography for acclaimed French filmmaker Luc Besson (LUCY, Fifth Element), the music video is a lot more light-hearted compared to the ‘Fearing Love’ video, however it still carries the emotional heft of the video for ‘Fearing Love’.

Speaking on ‘Solace’, and the music video Serge Devant divulged; “the first release is a record called ‘Solace’ with Camille Safiya, a continuation of a story that began over a decade ago with our single ‘Fearing Love.’ When we shot the video for ‘Fearing Love,’ it won a film festival – but more importantly, it lit something up in me. I realized how much I loved being involved in the full creative process: casting actors, choosing locations, working with the crew, and shaping the edit. It created a real connection between the music and the visual – a way to stay true to the soul of the track beyond just the sound.”

Serge continues; “I grew up on MTV and VH1, watching music videos that had weight and substance. These days that feels like a lost art. Building a world around music visually isn’t as common in the industry anymore – and wanting to change that. To bring that experience back in a way that felt real and intentional. With ‘Solace,’ I wanted to continue the story. I reached out to the same actors from ‘Fearing Love’ – ten years later – and they were all in. That was the sign to keep going.”

Watch the music video below:

When it comes to the remix, Seth Troxler and Nick Morgan have transformed ‘Solace’ into a brooding acid-infused Tech-house single. Camille’s vocals are still as potent as ever in the remix, however the emotional rollercoaster and chaos of the original are more evident.

Stream the remix and original below:

