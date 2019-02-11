Swedish House Mafia are touring the world in 2019 (but still not the US). After a long series of dates was announced via countdowns on their website, the trio continues to tease new dates with posters plastered up in every corner of the globe. A new group reading “SPLIT” was found last week, suggesting an appearance at this year’s Ultra Europe.





Visiting Ultra Europe’s website now confirms it: Swedish House Mafia are headed to Croatia.

But this isn’t the only recent tease from the Swedish trio. Posters have also been spotted teasing an appearance in Seoul, probably Ultra Korea.

Clearly Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello are on a mission to take over in 2019 and reclaim their spot as one of the biggest groups in dance music. Let’s see if they can pull it off.

Photo via Liam Andes for Your EDM