Zeds Dead and Rezz have been teasing a collaboration for quite some time — and now we finally get to hear the new ID in all its glory!





The Deadbeats duo unleashed the collab we’ve all been waiting for during their live show over the weekend. From the sound of the video below, an unsuspecting crowd was quite pleased with the near-finished product.

Balance makes for an ideal collaboration and this ID finds the perfect blend of Zeds Dead’s iconic style and that of Rezz, which she’s blown up the scene with over the past few years. Together, their bass vibes collide for an epic result.

The next step will be an official release, but so far a drop date has yet to be revealed.

Listen below and get excited for one of the biggest collabs bass music has ever known!

Zeds Dead x Rezz

Zeds Dead + Rezz = 😭🙌🤤😱 pic.twitter.com/i4G840Zior — Festival Goers (@_FestivalGoers) December 23, 2019

Photo: Oh Dag Yo Photography