David Guetta & Steve Aoki Go B2B For First Time Ever At MDL Beast Festival [WATCH]

MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia specialized in iconic B2B sets over the weekend — and it just doesn’t get better than this one from Steve Aoki and David Guetta. With two dance legends together on one stage, the energy was off the charts and the music was obviously on point.





Bangers like Guetta’s “Titanium” with Sia and Aoki’s “Pursuit of Happiness” remix for Kid Cudi cut through the air like a knife and the crowd went wild as their chemistry played out on stage. They even snuck in a few IDs — check out the full tracklist here.

The festival also featured live B2B sets from: Martin Garrix x Tiësto, Afrojack x R3hab, Black Coffee x Marco Carola, Camelphat x Fisher, Salvatore Ganacci x Ingrosso.

We have a feeling MDL Beast will keep this trend going and other festivals may follow suit.

Watch Steve Aoki B2B David Guetta right here!

Steve Aoki x David Guetta B2B @ MDL Beast Festival