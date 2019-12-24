Justin Bieber is back in 2020 and he’s doing it up!





With an all-new album and full-on tour, Bieber is showing us a side we’ve never seen before. Plus, he’s exposing his life behind-the-scenes through a brand new docuseries based around the forthcoming album and his current state.

Bieber previously worked with Jack Ü, DJ Snake, David Guetta, DJ Khaled and many more, racking up billions of plays in the process. Now, he’s readying to release his first solo music since Purpose in 2015.

His leading single “Yummy” drops January 3, 2020.

Preview the song and some more of the album via the teaser video below.

Also, see the full list of tour dates here.

#BIEBER2020