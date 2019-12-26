Juice WRLD is about to blow us away one last time…





Before the superstar rapper passed away, he was able to share one of his greatest gifts with British Beats 1 radio host Charlie Sloth. This previously unreleased freestyle below captures Juice in his element, with never-before-seen footage from the series “Fire In the Booth.”

The video, recorded in LA in February 2019, exposes Juice’s raw talent and unmistakeable flow. He runs the mic for minutes at a time, one flow after another. There are moments when Sloth even shouts out words for Juice to work in — so if you had any doubts, now you know it’s real.

Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019 at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

He raps in the nearly 15-minute video below:

I’m a rebel

I’m a rockstar

I take it to the grave

Molly at the rave

Yes I misbehave

Molly at the rave

Yes I misbehave

Juice WRLD – Fire In The Booth

H/T: E! Online | Photo by @mac.downey