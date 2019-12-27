Due to a recent surgery, Duke Dumont and his team have made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of his shows for 2019. Of course, that only means a handful of shows, but an artist’s New Year’s Eve run of shows could be one of their most profitable of the year.





The news came out around a week ago when he posted a statement on social media alerting fans of the cancellations. “Although all were positive that we could continue to tour the final few days of the year, on advice from his doctor we are now having to cancel the shows in Ireland, Dubai, and Bali through the end of the year.”

What type of operation was not disclosed, but it appears it was a relatively minor one, as the statement quickly looks forward to new shows in 2020.

Your EDM wishes Duke all the best in his recovery and a happy new year.

Photo via Duke Dumont