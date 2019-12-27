Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini are getting married!





Not only do the Dutch DJ/producer and Italian singer/entertainer make for the ultimate musical power couple, they’ve taken their relationship to the next level. In the Instagram post below, Elettra shares her excitement and shows off her stunning engagement ring.

She writes:

My best friend @afrojack he asked me to marry him 2 days ago… he is the sweetest and most lovely person i have ever met in my life, and the only one man that i can really call MAN…everyday i think about how lucky i am to have found someone with a big heart like he has and he still believes in family and he is so similar to me…people say: “when is the right person u feel it” …i feel it since the beginning, this is going to be for life.

We all know the Grammy Award-winning producer, but it’s time to get to know his better half. Elettra is the granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini and heiress of the Italian luxury sports car company. She has made a name for herself as an artist and reality television star.

They went public with their relationship in 2018.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

Afrojack & Elettra Lamborghini

Photo: Frits van den Brink