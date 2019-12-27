Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music festival, in the beach village of Vagator in North Goa, began earlier today. Unfortunately, two prospective attendees never made it into the festival as they fainted waiting to get in and were later declared dead on arrival at the local hospital.





Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside the EDM festival venue.

“The two youngsters, Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known), fainted and collapsed outside the entry gate of the venue before the festival began. They hail from Andhra Pradesh,” Prasoon said.

When one of the festival co-organisers Shailesh Shetty was contacted for comment, he claimed he was unaware of the incident.

“I do not know anything about it,” Shetty said.

Police have registered both cases as unnatural deaths for now, but no cause of death has been officially announced.

#BanSunburn was trending in India two weeks ago in response to beliefs the festival was a gateway to drug use for youths attending.

via Outlook India | Photo via Rukes.com