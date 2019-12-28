GRiZZO has arrived and it’s sounding “Good As Hell.”





GRiZ took on Hijinx Festival last night with a brand new, extra wubby remix up his sleeve. The funk master transformed Lizzo‘s iconic feel-good, self-care anthem “Good As Hell” into a bass heavy crowd pleaser. Being that uplifting music is his forte, the unreleased remix fit right into his setlist.

Not only did “Good As Hell” make a great first impression, some attendees even dubbed it the “theme of the night.” GRiZ himself called it a “vibe” in the top video below.

Fans made the connection in early 2019 that GRiZ x Lizzo aka GRiZZO was a fabulous idea. Now, we finally get to see that idea followed through with — and it’s amazing to witness.

Collab, please?

GRiZ Premieres Lizzo Remix

@Griz remixing @lizzo Feelin good as hell was the theme of the night pic.twitter.com/0X8Fu6NjJL — DJ Marky Mark (@mwrat4) December 28, 2019

Photo: Matthew Dippel