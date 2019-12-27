It’s hard to believe that it’s nearly been two years since the world lost one of its foremost visionaries: Avicii. The Swedish producer may have passed away in April 2018, but his legacy will live on forever through his work and his friends.





One of his most celebrated works is “I Could Be The One,” a collaboration with Nicky Romero that was released worldwide on December 26, 2012. It was like a belated Christmas present at the time, and it came with one of the best music videos in the history of dance music, as well.

If you haven’t watched it or heard it in a while, there’s no better time. Check it out below.