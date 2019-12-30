We’re in the final hours of 2019, and Nitti Gritti and FuntCase just had to do it to em one last time. Nitti is a fantastic chameleon in the studio, able to materialize anything he can possibly think up, and FuntCase is the legendary dubstep producer that he is. When the two get in the studio together, they arrive at “To Death.”





A lot of this track sounds like old school Never Say Die vibes, with harrowing synths, a tinge of melody, and some seriously aggressive bass. But at the end of the day, it still showcases the talents and sounds of both artists brilliantly, with a unique spin and recognizable clarity in production.

Check out “To Death” below, out now on Thrive Music, if you’re ready to ring in the new year a little harder!