Pioneer DJ Corporation Changing Its Name To “AlphaTheta” In New Year

Back in May, Pioneer and Pioneer DJ confused many media publications when it was reported that Pioneer was selling off its remaining 15% share in Pioneer DJ. Pioneer sold a significant majority of its DJ arm to investment firm KKR & Co. in 2015 — as such, the two no longer share offices, employees, owners, operations, product lines, etc.





Now, as of January 1, 2020, Pioneer DJ is changing its name to AlphaTheta, and the confusion continues. Pioneer DJ brands, such as its CDJ and DJM lines of products, will retain the Pioneer DJ branding. It is only the corporation that will change names.

In the announcement, AlphaTheta said the change was made to “better reflect our values and vision.” Any betting man would also suggest that the change was to more effectively differentiate their business from Pioneer’s, which now focuses primarily on non-DJ/pro audio facing brands.

You can read the full press release from AlphaTheta below.

Pioneer DJ Corporation has changed its company name to AlphaTheta Corporation as of January 1, 2020. Our brands and brand names, including Pioneer DJ, will not be affected.

We’re updating our corporate name to better reflect our values and vision. The change is not related to any merger, sale, or reorganization.

We take great pride in our commitment to the music industry and we’ve chosen our new company name, AlphaTheta Corporation, based on our passionate vision to innovate, inspire, and entertain.

WHY ALPHATHETA?

Music can guide the human brain into extremely powerful states of mind.

Peak human experience can be enhanced with an optimal balance of creative music, superior sound technologies, and group coherence. AlphaTheta refers to the brain wave frequencies achieved in these peak states. Our vison [sic] is to use our innovative technologies to enable and enrich these peak moments.

AlphaTheta enables you to go Beyond the Music.