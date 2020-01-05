The bromance between Carnage and Drake is real — and hilarious.





The DJ/producer just celebrated his 29th trip around the sun on January 3rd and Drake was one of the many celebrities who wished him a happy birthday. Of course, the humor of his post was spot on for the occasion, which made it even better.

“Happy birthday to my actual brother @carnage I am sorry I don’t claim you more but you know what mom tells us about how important my image is and what not…wishing you more life and more paid frat party hostings for 2020.”

Carnage previously called out Drake on social media for having “fake ab surgery,” and this was his response. It seems these little jabs are what keeps their bromance alive — it’s all in good fun, of course.

Happy belated to Carnage.

Photo via Rukes.com