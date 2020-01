And first album of the new year goes to… Lane 8, with Brightest Lights.





The Denver-based DJ/producer just released his new 13-track album to intense fanfare. Working with artists like Arctic Lake, Jens Kuross, POLIÇA, and Kauf on the project gives it a beautiful injection of vitality and spirit that helps to make it such a wonderful listening experience.

You can listen to the full album below.

Photo via Jason Siegel Photography