Festival season is almost upon us — and for those lineups that have yet to be announced, let the speculation begin. The internet is currently buzzing about the Governors Ball 2020 roster and we have the scoop.





According to inside sources, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend and Stevie Nicks are set to headline. Plus, Miley Cyrus, Solange, Flume, and H.E.R. are expected at the annual NYC festival. As always, Governors Ball is all about variety, showcasing a range of genres.

MORE: Governors Ball Introduces New Age Policy for 2020

Psychedelic rockers Tame Impala made their first appearance at the festival in 2015, so they’re well overdue. Plus, their new album The Slow Rush is due out in February, so this kind of headline couldn’t come at a better time. Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend last played Governors Ball in 2014. This would be Nick’s first time.

Governors Ball goes down at Randall’s Island Park in NYC over June 5 – 7, 2020.

More info here.

Source: Consequence of Sound | Photo via @gregnoire

