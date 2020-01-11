The Dangerous Waters EP from Jauz is due out next week, January 17, and we’ve just gotten another wild and crazy good track from the project, courtesy of a collaboration with TYNAN, “Bring Em Back.”





In this latest installment, we see Jauz go back to his classic bass house sound with a bit of an acid twist. Starting off with that always-recognizable synth that everyone knows from Kill Bill, which reemerges at various point in the track, an anthemic instrumental build leads us into the addictive drop.

2020 is shaping up to be a stand-out year for Jauz, beginning the New Year with a live virtual concert experience Dangerous Waters in partnership with Wave, where he debuted the first look at the Dangerous Waters EP, showed-off the new tour production for his headlining tour including stand-out piece ‘The Fin’, and took gamers into an once-in-a-lifetime underwater virtual experience filled with unique sea creatures, shark attacks, and more! Gearing up to reveal the full Dangerous Waters EP on January 17th and kicking-off the 39-date US tour on January 18th, Jauz will be bringing many more surprises into the new year and tickets for the tour are still available for purchase here.

