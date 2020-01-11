Ekali has been teasing his debut album for a while now and has even let it slip that it’s coming out January 2020 — but the exact date hasn’t been known until just recently. While promoting the “Hard To Say Goodbye” music video yesterday, the Canadian producer just casually dropped the release date, almost like an afterthought.





Hope ya'll are enjoying the Hard To Say Goodbye music video… ohhh and did I mention the full album is out 1/24? 🤗 — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) January 10, 2020

We’ve already gotten a number of singles from the project, including “Hard To Say Goodbye” with Illenium and “Runaway” with Reo Cragun which started the whole album rollout all the way back in last July.

You can check out the new music video from Ekali below while we all wait for the album to drop in 13 days!

Photo Credit: Bryan Van Wyk