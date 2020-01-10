Whethan teased his debut album Fantasy just last week, and we’ve now got the first single from the project out in the wild, “Stay Forever” with STRFKR.





This is definitely a different side to Whethan than we’ve seen previously, surely in no small part due to STRFKR’s influence on the single. It carries more of an alt rock vibe to it than something you’d hear at an EDM festival, so it will be interesting to hear how he weaves it into his sets on the short Fantasy Tour starting in March.

“Stay Forever” comes with a tripped out music video featuring both artists — maybe hinting at a Whethan live set?

Ticket sales begin today at 10am local time. dates will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket

availability, please see www.whethan.com/tour.