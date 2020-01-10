The wait is finally over — Nitti Gritti’s new EP, What A Time To Be Alive, is finally here. Ever since he dropped “Takin’ Over” with Shaq last November, the EP has been on the horizon.





Now, with five tracks and collaborations with Shaq, Ookay, FuntCase, and Yako, the full EP is here and it’s absolutely stunning. Nitti shows off his versatility as a producer, offering up five distinct and impressive bass tracks that all hit a little different.

Of course, teaming up with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal on “Takin’ Over,” which itself is a hilarious track with Shaq’s adlibs, and FuntCase on “To Death,” definitely helps.

With 2020 looking to be incredibly kind to Nitti Gritti, this is a fantastic start. Check out What A Time To Be Alive below, out now via Thrive Music!