Autograf are in the middle of unveiling their debut album, but they’re already dropping remixes for it. Their lead single “Ain’t Deep Enough” is a fantastic pop house tune that’s been tearing up dance floors since it’s release.





Their good friend Bonsai Mammal has taken the original and flipped it on it’s head turning it into the perfect song to chill out to. The dichotomy between the two is present from the onset of the remix, but each is enjoyable in it’s own right. Have a listen to the new chill remix below and keep your eyes peeled for more Autograf music soon.