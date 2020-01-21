D-Sol aka Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is throwing down at one of the most anticipated A-list parties over Super Bowl weekend.





Sports Illustrated heads to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach for biggest weekend in sports with its unparalleled VIP Saturday Night Party. During which, D-Sol is set to play alongside star-studded headliners Marshmello, the Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby. Plus, sounds by Irie.

With a myriad of top-notch musical performances “The Party” will fuse the world of sports and entertainment in ways only Sports Illustrated can do.

Only VIP tickets are being sold for the event, starting at $500. More info and tickets here.

Details:

Sports Illustrated: The Party

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL

9:30 PM EST

Ages 21 & over

Source: Bloomberg | Photo via D-Sol