Local Miami media has been ferocious about reporting on Ultra Music Festival’s lack of signed contract with the city. The festival responded to reports of a lack of contract in November, stating, “Ultra’s agreement was previously ratified in July and, as is customary, we are working with the City Administration on some final touches.”





Still, the Herald doubled down on the lack of contract just last week, while also reporting on a lawsuit filed by the Downtown Neighbors Alliance. Now, sources have confirmed with Your EDM that Ultra and the city of Miami have officially signed a contract.

With the news earlier today that Madeon would be added to the lineup, along with Kygo last week, and an imminent phase 2 lineup announcement, Ultranauts should have no worries that this year is going along as planned.

See the complete phase 1 lineup and get tickets here.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra