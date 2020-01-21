It’s a good day for bass lovers everywhere, because Excision just dropped the dates for the heaviest music festivals of the entire year!





Bass Canyon goes down August 28 – 30 at The Gorge in Washington. A month later, Lost Lands takes place over September 25 – 27 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets are going on sale soon, so stay tuned for more details to follow.

In 2017, Excision launched an all-new festival experience with Lost Lands, and it’s only gained steam ever since. To follow it up, the renowned DJ/prodcuer began hosting Bass Canyon in August 2018. Not only are these events now cemented in bass music culture, they have become favorites among the community.

We highly recommend these festivals to anyone craving a bass fix, whether you’re able to do one or both! Don’t miss out — save the dates!

Bass Canyon & Lost Lands 2020 Dates

Save the dates, Headbangers! @BassCanyon and @lost_lands will be here before you know it. Tix are going on sale soon so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/23lVZkfYJZ — Excision (@Excision) January 17, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands