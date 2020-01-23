The psychedelic celebration of all things summertime in Texas better known as Camp Nowhere will return to Dallas and Austin on June 20 and 21 of 2020. Unfortunately, the Houston event will not be returning in 2020.





When asked, the promoter, Bobby Clay from C3 Presents said the following: “We tried up until the very last minute to return Camp Nowhere to Houston in 2020. Sadly, we just couldn’t find the right venue that would allow us to give everyone the experience that Camp Nowhere is known for providing. With that in mind we are going to go big in Dallas and Austin this year so we hope some Houstonians will make the journey to Dallas and Austin this year!”

The event will go down in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 20 and in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on June 21. If last year is anything to go by, with headliners ODESZA, Zhu, and Gryffin, you can expect the lineup to be absolutely stacked for 2020.

Head to CampNowhereTexas.com and sign up to get early access to the lineup, Loyalty Presale and all things Camp Nowhere Texas 2020.

The Loyalty Presale begins January 28 at 12pm CST.