Rezz Rocks returns to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado for the third year in 2020, this time expanding to two days for the first time!





Rezz will return to Red Rocks on September 3 & 4 in 2020. You can sign up now for first access to tickets at rezzrocks.com. Sign up now through January 29th at 9:30am MT using the links below. You’ll receive an alert 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Due to the limited quantity of presale tickets, they will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Lineups in the past have included Elohim, Peekaboo, TOKiMONSTA, Bleep Bloop, and more. With two days this year and Rezz bigger than ever, we can’t wait to see who she brings along for the ride!

Photo via Rukes.com