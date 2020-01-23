One of Ken Ehrlich’s last legacies will be his “Grammy Moments” — the major collaborative moments on stage between artists. Ehrlich has been either a Grammys producer or executive producer for 40 years but is stepping down after this year’s event.





During the televised event, there will be a tribute performance of “I Sing the Body Electric” from the film and TV series Fame with current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, as well as Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty. In addition, he’s also organized a major Moment surrounding Lil Nas X’s 19-week number-one hit “Old Town Road” with BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and “surprise guests.”

“To bring high-caliber artists like [these] together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine,” said Ehrlich. “To be able to do this on the Grammy stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

This year’s Grammys air live this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

via Billboard