One of David Guetta‘s greatest, feel-good creations “Everytime We Touch” just turned 11.





When a collaborative effort comes together like this one did, there’s no wonder its impact has stretched beyond a decade. Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso also played major roles writing/producing the song featuring Chris Willis.

“Everytime We Touch” released as the sixth and final single off Guetta’s third studio album Pop Life on January 16, 2009. The song made charts in several countries, and more importantly, burned up dance floors everywhere upon its release. Still to this day, this vibe is one that cannot be replicated.

The single “Baby When The Light” off the same recored was also co-produced by Angello.

Celebrate by putting this one on repeat!

David Guetta & Chris Willis – Everytime We Touch (with Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso)

Photo via Rukes.com