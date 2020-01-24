The Glitch Mob are celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their album Drink The Sea in 2020 with a fresh 36-date North American tour. They’re also dropping a bunch of new mixes online and on radio, including this little ditty for The Cookout on SiriusXM.
The nearly hour-long mix is full of more toned down, house-heavy vibes than you’ll get in a typical Glitch Mob set, though you can still hear TGM’s sound sort of bleeding through the others’ tracks.
Buried around halfway into the mix are actually two unreleased songs from the trio, “The Stance” and “Chemicals.” These have reportedly been played out on the Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE + SLANDER and Seven Lions, but it’s hard to know if they had official track names before now.
Check out the mix below. Tickets for their DRINK THE SEA X tour are on sale now. Fans can purchase their tickets here.
Tracklist:
Eastghost – Terrified
Special Request – Cold Blooded
Djrum – Sex
Former – Tunnel Wizard
Jacques Greene – Let Go
The Glitch Mob – Bad Wings vs. La Roux – In For The Kill
Lapalux – Limb to Limb
Jacques Greene – Understand
Odesza – Falls (The Glitch Mob Remix)
The Glitch Mob – The Stance
The Glitch Mob – Chemicals
Aphex Twin – 1st 44
The Glitch Mob – Enter Formless (Machine Drum Remix)
Imanu – Dream Mentor
Slick Shoota – Hyperflexx
Misanthrop – Analog vs. The Glitch Mob – Drive It Like You Stole It
The Glitch Mob – Disintegrate Slowly
Camo & Krooked – Loa vs. The Glitch Mob – How Could This Be Wrong
Hezen & Imanu – Flower Veil
The Glitch Mob – Keep On Breathing
Monuman – Dead Skin
The Glitch Mob – Palace Of The Innocents