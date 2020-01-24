The Glitch Mob are celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their album Drink The Sea in 2020 with a fresh 36-date North American tour. They’re also dropping a bunch of new mixes online and on radio, including this little ditty for The Cookout on SiriusXM.





The nearly hour-long mix is full of more toned down, house-heavy vibes than you’ll get in a typical Glitch Mob set, though you can still hear TGM’s sound sort of bleeding through the others’ tracks.

Buried around halfway into the mix are actually two unreleased songs from the trio, “The Stance” and “Chemicals.” These have reportedly been played out on the Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE + SLANDER and Seven Lions, but it’s hard to know if they had official track names before now.

Check out the mix below. Tickets for their DRINK THE SEA X tour are on sale now. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

Tracklist:

Eastghost – Terrified

Special Request – Cold Blooded

Djrum – Sex

Former – Tunnel Wizard

Jacques Greene – Let Go

The Glitch Mob – Bad Wings vs. La Roux – In For The Kill

Lapalux – Limb to Limb

Jacques Greene – Understand

Odesza – Falls (The Glitch Mob Remix)

The Glitch Mob – The Stance

The Glitch Mob – Chemicals

Aphex Twin – 1st 44

The Glitch Mob – Enter Formless (Machine Drum Remix)

Imanu – Dream Mentor

Slick Shoota – Hyperflexx

Misanthrop – Analog vs. The Glitch Mob – Drive It Like You Stole It

The Glitch Mob – Disintegrate Slowly

Camo & Krooked – Loa vs. The Glitch Mob – How Could This Be Wrong

Hezen & Imanu – Flower Veil

The Glitch Mob – Keep On Breathing

Monuman – Dead Skin

The Glitch Mob – Palace Of The Innocents