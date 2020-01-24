Doctor P is starting off 2020 with a HUGE bang, dropping his new single “Smoke & Flames” with Virus Syndicate, as well as revealing his new album and the follow up to one of 2012’s finest EPs, Animal Vegetable Mineral Pt. 2.





It’s hard to think of a track that Virus Syndicate doesn’t absolutely murder on the vox, and the same is true here. This is the first time the two artists have collaborated, amazingly, and it’s a perfect fit. With Doc P’s iconic style of dirty bass and the Syndicate’s unique vocal style, the match is made in heaven.

Better yet, it’s the first single of his forthcoming album. In 2012, Animal Mineral Vegetable Pt. 1 was unleashed onto the world giving fans four tracks which helped change the landscape of bass music. Now 8 years on, we are getting Part 2 as a full album, featuring the colossal singles released over the course of 2019, plus previously unreleased heaters. Keep it locked for “Smoke & Flames,” out now, and Animal Vegetable Mineral Pt. 2 album in March 2020.

Check out “Smoke & Flames” below!

Photo via Alex Varsa