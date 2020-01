Porter Robinson just announced his second album, the follow up to 2014’s Worlds.





Nurture will be released this year and the first single is coming out tomorrow, called “Get Your Wish.” It will premiere at 11am PST and you can watch it here.

“nurture”, the second porter robinson album coming 2020 i put my entire heart into this. the first song is coming out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ADioLtqiD7 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) January 28, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com