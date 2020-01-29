Shaq is donating all of the proceeds from his upcoming Friday night Shaq’s Fun House / Super Bowl event to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation and the families of the other victims of the helicopter crash that claimed 9 lives.





Shaq aka DJ Diesel, who played professional basketball with Kobe for many years, has been deeply affected by the tragic loss of his “brother, friend and homie.” He’s made the difficult decision to push forward through the Miami event this weekend — because he believes that’s what Kobe would have wanted.

Shaq opens up in the statement below:

Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s just do that.

The upcoming Shaq’s Fun House show features Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto, Carnage and more. Kobe will undoubtedly be there in spirit.

See below — and to keep up with Shaq’s Fun House events visit the official website here.

