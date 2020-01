Camp Nowhere Texas returns for its third year in 2020 and it’s bringing an absolutely monster lineup on the road to Dallas and Austin!





BASSNECTAR | REZZ

JAI WOLF | SAID THE SKY

DABIN | WILLIAM BLACK

Head to CampNowhereTexas.com right now to access the Loyalty Presale, on sale today, with the code BIGBEND. The event will go down in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 20 and in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on June 21.

General on sale begins this Friday, January 31.