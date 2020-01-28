Incoming collab!





Slander just teased an apparent collaboration with Louis the Child and both fan bases are all about it. As some of the leading names in EDM, it was only a matter of time before these duos teamed up.

All it took was a tag and a single emoji to build the EDM Twitter hype. Of course, Slander never came out and said they’re working on a collaboration — but what else would they be sending over to Louis the Child, other than a project file!?

In Fall 2019, Slander revealed they were in studio with Alison Wonderland. Fingers crossed we get to hear the result of that session and more in 2020.

Follow the conversation below and get ready for Slander x Louis the Child.

Slander x Louis the Child

Photo via Rukes.com