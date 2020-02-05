What So Not will be a bit harder to find in 2020 — he’s taking a break from most shows and music.





The reason for the break has a lot to do with the wildfires in Australia. “It has me thinking about what really matters in this world & this life,” he says in his statement posted to social media.

“There will be a few scattered shows announced around the world (focused on being special & fun) but for the most part I’m going to be offline this year.

“I have one record planned shortly, but this will be it from me for a while.”

Hopefully we see What So Not back soon at his 110%. Until then, we hope he takes the time he needs.

Photo via Rukes.com