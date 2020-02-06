Santa Cruz Becomes Third US City To Decriminalize Magic Mushrooms

Santa Cruz just became the third US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other natural psychedelics, behind Denver and Oakland.





Days ago, the Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously on this change. According to a local report, people 21 and older who use, possess, or cultivate “psychoactive plants and fungi” are now among the “lowest priorities for law enforcement.”

Moving forward, such activities are decriminalized at a personal level in Santa Cruz. That doesn’t make it legal per say, but the city won’t actively seek out individuals experimenting with mushrooms (which contain psilocin), ayahuasca or peyote.

Last May, Denver voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. Followed by Oakland’s resolution in June.

It’s important to note, Santa Cruz, Oakland and Denver do not apply decriminalization laws to LSD or MDMA, considering these substances are synthetic.

Source: KTVZ