This Guy Got A Festival VIP Wristband Tattoed On His Wrist & Got Free Entry for Life

How far would you go for a VIP ticket for life to your favorite festival? Would you get the festival wristband literally tattooed on your wrist? Well, a fan only known by the name Brandon just did that and Rolling Loud took notice.





“Speechless!” the festival tweeted with a photo of the tattoo. The 2-day VIP tattoo is based off his real-life 2-day GA tattoo — yes, he actually upgraded himself.

Rapper Darnell replied to the tweet, telling the festival they had to let him in with that and the festival responded, “For life” with a laughing emoji.

Eventually, it got back to Brandon who echoed Darnell’s sentiment, saying, “Yes let me in for life” and Rolling Loud responded, “Got you fam.”

It’s unclear if Brandon will be automatically added to the festival’s guest list for life, or if security will just know to “look out for the kid with the VIP tattoo,” but he clearly loves the event enough to dedicated some of his skin to it.

Photo via Rolling Loud