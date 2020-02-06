Elon Musk’s EDM single “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” continues to climb the charts, now actually reaching the top 10 on SoundCloud’s Top 50 and New & Hot charts.





In today’s meme culture, you don’t have to actually produce anything of any degree of quality as long as it touches on some social string that connects to millions of people. Musk’s existence itself has become meme-ish and, by extension, pretty much anything he does. Whether it’s dancing on stage, tweeting about something innocuous, or dropping a progressive house track, it’s almost guaranteed success before anything is said and done.

As of this morning, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” is #7 on Top 50 on SoundCloud and #2 on the New & Hot charts globally.





SoundCloud’s global charts have been dominated by hip hop pretty much since their inception in 2016. As you can see in the screenshots above, there isn’t any EDM to be seen. So Elon’s inclusion in its echelons is both notable and out of the ordinary.

If you haven’t heard it yet, check it below, along with the absolutely incredible Netsky bootleg.