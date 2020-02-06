Shawn Wasabi Is In The Studio With Jason Derulo

Shawn Wasabi has been a little light on releases over the past year. With only six tracks out over the last three years, it’s incredible that his well-groomed social media presence and bubbly personality have kept him at the top of people’s searches this long.





Now in 2020, it looks like he’s kicking things off with a bang, posting that he’s been in the studio with none other than Jason Derulo.

There’s no telling what these two made. But with Shawn’s penchant for bubbly pop melodies and Derulo’s inimitable vocals and style, you can bet that it’s pop magic.

Stay tuned for more info on this collab!