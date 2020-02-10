Avicii’s posthumous album TIM was released last year, following his death in April 2018. In recognition of the album, it was awarded two Grammis (the equivalent of the GRAMMYs in Sweden): Song of the year for “SOS” feat. Aloe Blacc and Best Electro/Dance of the year for the album, TIM.





Carl Falk shared the news on social media, stating, “Congrats everyone involved for receiving two Swedish Grammys for the album Tim. We worked hard all of us and the smile on Klas face says it all. Well done.”

He continued in a second post, “I took the chance yesterday during my short speech to talk how important it is today to talk about mental illness and how stress, performance anxiety and burnout is something you deal with a lot as an artist, songwriter or producer. We all love to spend that extra hour in the studio to make a deadline or play that extra show when you really need a day off. And the bad thing about always being strong is that no one asks if you’re okay.”

Falk was responsible for helping to finish “Ain’t A Thing,” “Bad Reputation,” and “Fades Away” from TIM after Avicii’s death.

