It’s not hard to create mashups… not really. You find two songs in the same BPM and key and layer them and you’ve pretty much got it. That being said, making a good mashup is definitely an art, and requires a talent for storing so much song data in your brain that it’s hard to comprehend for laymen.





That also being said, sometimes, you just happen to stumble upon these songs by luck. Calvin Harris released “Hypnagogic” a couple weeks ago via his new project Love Regenerator, and it just so happens to match perfectly with Dua Lipa’s smash hit, “Physical.”

The initial mashup was shared on Reddit by u/Maxzamora, and finished by u/lb24569 — you can listen to that here.

Honestly, when that piano comes in with Dua’s voice in the initial mashup… chills. The full mashup loses some of that goosebump factor, but it’s still a brilliant combination of the two tracks.