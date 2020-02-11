Following news of an Insomniac lawsuit against Pacific Northwest events promoter USC Events, their annual springtime festival Lucky has been officially cancelled.





Amongst rumors of employees leaving USC by droves, the announcement was officially made yesterday evening:

“Much to our regret, Lucky Festival 2020 has been cancelled. Due to recent events, we are unable to produce the event as scheduled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are looking forward to the return of Lucky in March of 2021.”

However, the most interesting part of the announcement is the claim that all their “other events will proceed as planned,” which would apparently also include their summer festival, Paradiso.

The problem with that is Insomniac’s lawsuit, which, if successful, would strip USC Events of the rights to the Paradiso brand and the ability to even book artists for the event. From the outside looking in, it appears more like a PR delay tactic than a believable assurance that the event will continue. There’s always the chance that the Insomniac lawsuit won’t go through, or not all demands will be met.

See refund information for Lucky Festival in the announcement below.

Much to our regret, Lucky Festival 2020 has been cancelled. Due to recent events, we are unable to produce the event as… Posted by Lucky on Monday, February 10, 2020

Photo via Turk Photos