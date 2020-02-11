A few months shy of four years old, Porter Robinson & Madeon’s collaborative hit “Shelter” has officially been certified Gold.





Madeon shared the news on his Instagram stories last week. A record is certified Gold by the RIAA for reaching 500,000 sales or equivalent. That might sound strange when you consider the song has 129 million streams on Spotify alone, but the RIAA counts 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video song streams as 10 track sales or 1 album sale. So it comes out to more like 860,000 or so.

With streams from YouTube, Apple Music, and actual track sales taken into account, it probably won’t be long until the track is certified platinum (1,000,000 sales or equivalent), as well.

🌟 shelter has officially gone gold! 🌟 big congrats to the boys and best friends, @porterrobinson & @madeon we are very proud of this one too! hehe pic.twitter.com/Tgphm0ewV3 — reporter robinson (⚬⃔⚬ ℕ ⚬⃔⚬) (@djfoxxtrott) February 7, 2020

Listen to “Shelter” again below and help get it to Platinum!

Photo via Rukes.com