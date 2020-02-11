USC Events just cancelled their Lucky Festival in the wake of a massive lawsuit from Insomniac Events. Now, the SoCal events promoter and rave brand is looking to move into the Pacific Northwest and fill the void that USC’s demise will leave behind, and it’s starting with Beyond Wonderland.





“It’s been nearly a decade since Beyond Wonderland Seattle, but this year Beyond will return to the Pacific Northwest. I can’t wait to go down the rabbit hole with all of you. Details coming shortly.”

For those who don’t know, Beyond Wonderland has been in Seattle before, but it’s been nearly a decade since so most newer ravers are probably unaware. The last time it was held in 2011 was at the WaMu Theater, but it’s a much bigger event now and one stadium-sized venue probably won’t cut it.

In Insomniac’s lawsuit, it was stated that the promoter wants to throw a show this summer at the Gorge without USC… Beyond Wonderland PNW — USC Events ousted from Gorge — it’s a perfect storm.

Those “details coming shortly” will confirm or deny the event’s placement, but the smart money is on Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge in 2020. Stay tuned for more info.

Photo via Insomniac