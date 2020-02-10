Calvin Harris Announces Two More Singles From Love Regenerator Out On Valentine’s Day

Three weeks ago, Calvin Harris launched his new project, Love Regenerator, with the release of two singles: “Hypnagogic (I Can’tWait)” and “CP-1.” The new house & techno-focused project brought a new style to Calvin’s discography and a welcome departure from his usual main stage and pop bangers.





Now, he’s announced that two more singles are coming from the project, due out on Valentine’s Day. Prepare to hear “The Power Of Love II” and “Regenerate Love.” (It’s unclear where “The Power Of Love I” went…)

Expect more innovative techno and house arrangements from the Scottish legend out this Friday.