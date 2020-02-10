It’s been eight years since Girl Talk hit the touring circuit — but that’s all about to change in 2020!





The king of top 40 mashups just announced the good news. Girl Talk kicks the jaunt off in Cleveland in late April, then hits major cities including Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, and Austin throughout May. The tour wraps up in June with a set at NYC’s Governors Ball.

Only in Girl Talk’s world will Jay-Z, Prince, Nine Inch Nails, Miley Cyrus, Beastie Boys, Kraftwerk and more exist in the same musical space — but that’s just scratching the surface when it comes to the 373 samples used on his most recent album, All Day. Will there be a new body of work to go with the upcoming tour? We sure hope so.

Get tickets here and see the full list of dates below. Plus, check out Girl Talk’s latest tracks here.

I'm going on tour!! Tickets on this Friday at https://t.co/rzUtXc1yy5 ! pic.twitter.com/SWVEmMU0kS — Gregg Gillis (@girltalk) February 10, 2020

Girl Talk – 2020 Tour Dates

4/29—House Of Blues—Cleveland, OH

5/1—Stage AE—Pittsburgh, PA

5/2—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON

5/3—The Metro—Chicago, IL

5/5—First Avenue—Minneapolis, MN

5/7—The Truman—Kansas City, MO

5/8—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

5/9—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

5/11—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR

5/12—The Showbox—Seattle, WA

5/13—Commodore Ballroom—Vancouver, BC

5/15—Echoplex—Los Angeles, CA

5/16—House Of Blues—San Diego, CA

5/18—Emo’s Austin—Austin, TX

5/19—Granada Theater—Dallas, TX

5/21—The Orange Peel—Asheville, NC

5/22—9:30 Club—Washington, DC

5/23—Royale—Boston, MA

6/7—Governors Ball—New York, NY

Photo: Joey Kennedy