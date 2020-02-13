Insomniac has announced the official Electric Daisy Carnival shuttle service, with standard shuttle passes to go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. PT. Departing and returning on a convenient ongoing basis throughout each festival day, shuttle passes provide 3-day roundtrip transportation to and from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). This year, the world’s largest dance musical festival returns for its 10-year celebration Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.





Providing direct access to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from various locations across the Las Vegas Strip, festival Headliners who utilize the EDC shuttle program will receive the following benefits:

Direct access to the festival gates

A dedicated shuttle route to bypass regular festival traffic

A security pre-check prior to arrival at the festival for expedited Speedway entry

A dedicated customer support team available online and at each shuttle stop

Restrooms are available prior to boarding at every stop

Air-conditioned tents, seating, free water, and more available at the LVMS shuttle stop

Standard shuttle stops include 3-day roundtrip transportation to and from EDC Las Vegas that depart continuously from 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Return service from EDC back to each designated shuttle stop will begin at 3:00 a.m. and conclude one hour following the end of the festival each morning. The five standard shuttle stops located across the city include:

Rio Hotel & Casino (3700 W. Flamingo Road)

The Strat (2000 S. Las Vegas Boulevard)

Downtown Lot (9 th & Fremont Street)

& Fremont Street) Mid-Strip (3645 S. Las Vegas Boulevard)

Tropicana (3801 S. Las Vegas Boulevard)

A Premier shuttle pass allows each Headliner to reserve shuttle departure times to and from the festival each day while also providing a premier EDC Las Vegas merchandise item to each rider. Premier shuttles will depart from designated stops to EDC Las Vegas at 6:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. Headliners can choose to return from the festival at 3:00 a.m., 4:00 a.m., or 6:00 a.m. each day. Premier shuttle stops will be located at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Place, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget, and Circus Circus.

Beginning tomorrow at 12 p.m. PT, shuttle passes are available for purchase here. Three-day standard shuttle passes are available for $99 or on layaway for a small deposit of just $14.99. Premier shuttle passes will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27 with pricing and additional information to be announced soon.

via press release | Photo by Alex Perez for Insomniac Events